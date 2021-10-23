Who is Aroosa Alam? Pakistani defence journalist said to be Captain Amarinder Singh's close friend

Hitting back at Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over his remarks concerning Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday (October 22) said that Randhawa never complained about her when he was a minister earlier and that she had been coming for 16 years with clearances from the Centre.

In tweets made by Raveen Thukral, Captain's media advisor, Amarinder Singh accused Randhawa of resorting to personal attacks. Randhawa said earlier in the day that the state government will conduct a probe to ascertain Aroosa Alam, who has been visiting Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI."They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years," Randhawa said.

(1/4) I am a true nationalist and you better know @capt_amarinder from which point our differences had erupted.Whereas,you don’t worry about law and order situation as we have not outsourced the Punjab govt to 'anyone'. Now, police is protecting people, not cheekus and seetafal. Also read Amarinder Singh to form new political party, alliance with BJP likely on cards for Punjab polls October 22, 2021

Singh said Alam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearances from the Centre.

"As far as who sponsored Aroosa's visa, of course I did, for 16 years," he said.

"You were a minister in my cabinet@Sukhjinder_INC. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam.

"And she'd been coming for 16 years with due GoI clearances. Or are you alleging that both NDA and @INC India led UPA govts in this period connived with Pak ISI?" the former chief minister's media adviser quoted him as saying on Twitter on Friday.

‘You were a minister in my cabinet @Sukhjinder_INC. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she’d been coming for 16 years with due GoI clearances. Or are you alleging that both NDA and @INCIndia led UPA govts in this period connived with Pak ISI?’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 22, 2021

In the meantime, Raveen Thukral posted a photograph of Aroosa Alam with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with the caption, "Just by the way".

So who is Aroosa Alam?

Aroosa Alam is a Pakistani defence journalist and is known as a close friend of former Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh. She is also a regular at his house in Chandigarh. She, however, no longer visits Patiala because the family doesn't appreciate it.

Aroosa was among those who occupied the VVIP seats at the swearing-in ceremony of Captain Singh in 2017.

She addresses Captain Amarinder Singh as 'Maharaj Saahab'.

Aroosa met Captain Amarinder Singh in 2004 when he visited Pakistan. She is the daughter of Akleen Akhtar, a socialite who influenced Pakistan's polity in 1970s. Her mother was considered very close to the military establishment.

Aroosa Alam inherited her mother's network. When she became a journalist, she chose to report on the military where she had an inside view.

Alam was linked to Captain Amarinder Singh for the first time in 2007 and both were seen together a number of times but Alam clarified that both were 'just friends'.

Captain's biography 'The People's Maharaja' has a chapter on his relationship with Aroosa, who had openly said that her friendship with Amarinder Singh was beautiful, will last long. She had also said that she was 'proud of the relationship'.

(With agency inputs)