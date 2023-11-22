'We will continue until...': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire

Hamas predicted a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in ''the coming hours.'' Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Cabinet faced a tough decision, but supporting the cease-fire was the right thing to do.

Israel and Hamas on Tuesday appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war for dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

But as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends. ''We are at war, and we will continue the war,'' he said. ''We will continue until we achieve all our goals.'' The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel's offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas' military capabilities and returns all hostages.

Netanyahu appeared to have enough support to pass the measure, despite opposition from some hard-line ministers. Netanyahu said that during the lull, intelligence efforts will be maintained, allowing the army to prepare for the next stages of battle. He said the battle would continue until ''Gaza will not threaten Israel.'' The announcement came as Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families.

Details of the expected cease-fire deal were not released. Israeli media reported that an agreement would include a five-day halt in Israel's offensive in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel's Channel 12 TV said the first releases would take place Thursday or Friday and continue for several days. Talks have repeatedly stalled. But even if a deal is reached, it would not mean an end to the war, which erupted on October 7 after Hamas militants stormed across the border into southern Israel and killed at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped some 240 others.