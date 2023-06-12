Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Lionel Messi detained by Chinese police at Beijing Airport, know what happened

Messi was detained at the airport by the Chinese Border Police when he travelled to China to represent his nation in a major battle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

Watch: Lionel Messi detained by Chinese police at Beijing Airport, know what happened
Screenshot-Twitter: @DrewPavlou

Prior to Argentina's international friendly match versus Australia at the Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital, Lionel Messi, the team's captain, was held at Beijing Airport on June 10.

Watch video:

Messi was detained at the airport by the Chinese Border Police when he travelled to China to represent his nation in a major battle. Messi's visa was reportedly delayed because he was using his Spanish passport rather than his Argentinian passport, which did not have a Chinese visa. Messi left the airport after the issue was fixed, which took around 30 minutes.

On social media, a video of many police officers stopping the Argentine national team captain while he was holding his passport and chatting with his teammates went viral. Messi reportedly ran into trouble when he arrived because he used his Spanish passport rather than his Argentine passport, according to local media.

Before the situation was settled and he was given an entry visa about 30 minutes after being stopped, Lionel Messi's absence of his Argentine passport confused airport security authorities. 

The Argentina national team will play a friendly match against Australia on June 15 before travelling to play Indonesia at home on June 19. Lionel Messi will then take some time off before joining Inter Miami, his new club, in July.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.