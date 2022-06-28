Vladimir Putin has less than 2 years to live, has ‘grave illnesses’, claims Ukrainian intelligence chief

File photo

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain heightened due to the ongoing war, many claims have been made about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health conditions, saying that he has terminal illnesses and won’t be in the top position for long.

Now, the head of a Ukrainian intelligence agency has claimed that Putin has less than two years to live, and he is currently suffering from multiple grave illnesses. This comes just as social media was taken over by rumours of the Russian president having abdominal cancer.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on "human intelligence", Daily Mail reported. "Putin doesn’t have a long life ahead of him," Budanov was quoted as saying by USA Today reported.

Earlier, Putin was seen gripping a table during a meeting with defence minister Sergei Shoigu, which sparked rumours of him being unwell. The Russian president’s knees were also seen buckling during a speech in Moscow earlier this month, adding flame to these reports.

Putin was attending an awards ceremony at the Kremlin when he looked unsteady on his feet, Daily Mail reported. He swayed back and forth before his speech as Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov accepted a prize, as per media reports.

Multiple reports and spies have also claimed that Putin has blood and abdominal cancer, and is suffering from several mental issues. It has been rumoured that the Russian president has dementia, schizophrenia and acute paranoia, which leads him to believe that he will be assassinated soon.

It came just days after a Kremlin insider claimed Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any "lengthy" public appearances, having fallen ill amid recent discussions with his military chiefs.

The Russian President felt "a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness" while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference with advisers and military leaders, Telegram channel General SVR reported.

It has been reported that Putin’s health has deteriorated since Russia invaded Ukraine four months ago. He had reportedly also undergone an emergency cancer surgery in April due to his weak physical health.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Sri Lanka crisis: Island nation runs out of fuel, limits supply to essential services