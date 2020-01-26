Viral: Netizens debate on 'best sleeping position' in this hilarious Twitter thread

We all love a good sleep - don't we?

Sleeping is a universal requirement for all beings and especially humans. We need quality sleep for almost one-third of our lives. Each one finds comfortable with one or more sleeping positions. There is no universally approved sleeping position for all people.

A viral photo on Twitter has netizens comparing their sleeping positions and what's the best one.

Shared by Twitter user Allan Bell, the chart shows 18 different options. From sleeping straight on one's back to curling up around a pillow, the Twitter thread has some hilarious reactions.

Allan tweeted the picture on Sunday with the caption “I’m a No. 9, which are you?”. It has garnered over 13,000 likes till now almost 6k people are talking about it.

I'm a No. 9, which are you? (also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol) pic.twitter.com/YkDyiKiJLX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 20, 2020

Quickly the picture went viral and netizens gave some hilarious reactions.

While some were confused with the complex sleeping position shown in the chart, some shared their weird sleeping position. Take a look...

Not many options if you're a female, you can do the face-plant, or cry yourself to sleep. Men get all the exotic positions like Joker Stairs. pic.twitter.com/J3nV6U73p6 — Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) January 20, 2020

is 18 just called “death?” — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) January 20, 2020

Whomever is 15 probably murders people during the day. — Champion Hightower (@DeeksHightower) January 20, 2020

Legit every single one every single night. Except for #10. #10 is hilarious. That person is dead....which...shouldn't be funny? Shouldn't be funny. — Djasmine Unchained (@JasmineCie) January 20, 2020

7 is a murder scene, 16 is in the casket. 13 is probably what you did to the neighbors wife to get there. — Fuzz (@RunSaquonRun) January 20, 2020

7 and 10 are homicide victims — (@DougieGOATSZN) January 20, 2020

Some believe that sleeping position reveals one's personality.