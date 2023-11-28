Video of woman claiming to be Tamil Eelam terrorist Prabhakaran's daughter goes viral, details inside

A woman claiming to be Tamil Eelam terrorist Prabhakaran's daughter is taking rounds on social media. Know what she said here.

A video of a woman has gone viral on the occasion of 'Maveerar Naal', a Remembrance Day observed by Sri Lankan Tamils worldwide to honour the sacrifice of LTTE cadres. In the video, the woman is claiming to be the daughter of the former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Dwaraka Prabhakaran.

The woman in the video said that she was willing to reveal her identity to the world on an important day. "I am here after overcoming numerous difficulties and betrayals. One day, I hope to visit Eelam too and serve my people," said the woman.

The video was shared on social media platforms around 14 years after the Sri Lankan military declared Prabhakaran and his family dead in the final days of the Mullivaikkal war.

The woman delivered a 12-minute-long speech in Sri Lankan Tamil. She also mentioned that the Sri Lankan government asked for help from powerful countries when they were unable to confront the LTTE directly.

She also said that the LTTE's fight for freedom will continue. She urged the Lankans abroad to take care of the marginalised Tamils in Sri Lanka. She also clarified that the Tamil struggle is not against the Sinhalese people but the corrupt government and politicians.

The woman also expressed that she hoped that Sinhalese would understand their cause, emphasising the alignment of ideologies despite differing paths.

Sources close to the Sri Lankan government said that they had received information suggesting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate a video claiming to be Dwaraka Prabhakaran. The government is looking into the matter.

