Headlines

Make your home clean with spin mop

Mumbai: 20-year-old woman from Kerala, training to be Agniveer commits suicide at Navy hostel

Meet former Tata employee who earned Rs 8 lakh per day, he got a 5-year extension but resigned suddenly to…

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan not presented before special court at federal judicial complex, here's why

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan's kushti scenes with Taapsee in Dunki and Deepika in Jawan are his 'new way of romance'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan not presented before special court at federal judicial complex, here's why

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan's kushti scenes with Taapsee in Dunki and Deepika in Jawan are his 'new way of romance'

Meet IIT student who was offered Rs 1.6 crore salary job by Zomato, company withdraws offer due to….

Luxurious lifestyle of Raymond chairman Gautam Singhania

8 healthy vegetarian soups

9 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan's kushti scenes with Taapsee in Dunki and Deepika in Jawan are his 'new way of romance'

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers biased

HomeWorld

World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan not presented before special court at federal judicial complex, here's why

The report citing reports by intelligence agencies and the police stated that Imran Khan faces life threats, according to Dawn's report. It further added, "It has been informed that the PTI chairman faces security risks of a serious scale."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adiala jail authorities, citing "security risks" did not present former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan before the special court at Islamabad's Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Last week, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who is hearing the cypher case, issued orders that Imran Khan and Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi be presented at the Federal Judicial Complex.

The cypher case is related to a diplomatic document that the federal investigation agency's charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has stressed that the document included a threat from the US to oust Imran Khan as Pakistan PM. Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who are currently in prison, were indicted in the case on October 23. Both the leaders have pleaded not guilty, according to Dawn report.

The trial was being held at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had already recorded their statements, with the fifth being cross-examined when an Islamabad High Court division bench called the government's notification for jail trial "erroneous" and scrapped the entire proceedings. After the court's judgment, the special court would now start a fresh trial and the prosecution would have to file a fresh application to carry out the trial in jail, Dawn reported.

READ | Pat Cummins reveals moment during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final that he will think of on 'deathbed'

Adiala jail authorities on Tuesday presented a report before the court, stating that the PTI chairman could not be presented due to "serious security risks." Judge Zulqarnain presided over the hearing at the FJC today. During the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar appeared as Imran Khan's lawyer while Advocate Ali Bukhari was present as Qureshi's counsel. The FIA's prosecutors, Shah Khawar and Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi, were also present during the hearing.

During the hearing, the jail authorities presented a report to the court, which Judge Zulqarnain reviewed. Naeem Haider Panjutha, spokesman to Imran Khan on Legal Affairs, also said that a jail report has been submitted in the court. Taking to X, Panjutha stated, "Jail report has been submitted. A jail report has been submitted. According to which, according to various sensitive organizations and police reports, there are life threats to Imran Khan."

The report citing reports by intelligence agencies and the police stated that Imran Khan faces life threats, according to Dawn's report. It further added, "It has been informed that the PTI chairman faces security risks of a serious scale."

READ | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to appear before special court at federal judicial complex today

During the hearing, the jail authorities said they wrote a letter to the Islamabad police, requesting additional security. Safdar requested the court to adjourn the hearing indefinitely and grant bail to Imran Khan. Qureshi's lawyer Bukhari requested the court to issue directives for his client to be presented before the court and termed it a "legal responsibility". The special court then reserved its verdict on the matter and Judge Zulqarnain stated that he would issue an "appropriate order."

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Islamabad rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request seeking an extension in the physical remand of Imran Khan in a corruption case. 

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed proceedings at Adiala Jail after the four-day physical remand of Imran Khan ended, according to a Dawn report. The prosecution requested that the court extend the physical remand of the PTI chairman for further investigation. However, the court rejected the request and sent Khan on judicial remand. The judge asked the prosecution to produce Imran Khan after a fortnight.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp may soon bring back view once photos, videos feature for desktop apps

'Gautam Singhania forced me to...': Nawaz Modi drops another bombshell amid family feud

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality improves, IMD predicts rainfall in next 24 hours

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 33,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,500 off, check details

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE updates: 3-metres left to make breakthrough; Ambulances ready to get workers tp hospital

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE