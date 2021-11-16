US President Joe Biden holds virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden opened the virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the White House early on Tuesday morning (IST). This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden has assumed office. Although both have spoken twice over the phone so far.

This meet is aimed at calming tensions over Taiwan and other flashpoints, with the US president saying the rivals should seek to avoid "conflict."

Opening the meeting from the White House, Biden told Xi they need "guardrails" to prevent any US-China "conflict." He also added that he hoped the leaders of the two largest economies would have a "candid and forthright discussion."

The Chinese President told his US counterpart that the two nations must improve "communication" and face challenges "together," amid heightened tensions over Taiwan and other flashpoint issues.

"China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation," Xi said. He also said that he was happy to "see my old friend" Biden and that he was ready to work with the US leader.

"Humanity lives in a global village," and nations must "face challenges together," Xi added.

