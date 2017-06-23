Headlines

Trump to nominate NFL team owner Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain

U. S. President Donald Trump will nominate National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U. S. ambassador to Britain, the White House said on Thursday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2017, 05:00 AM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain, the White House said on Thursday.

Johnson, a billionaire investor and owner of the New York Jets, will require Senate confirmation to take up the diplomatic post. Johnson's nomination does not come as a surprise. In January, Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon and said the NFL team owner was "going to St. James."

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

