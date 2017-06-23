Trump to nominate NFL team owner Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain

U. S. President Donald Trump will nominate National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U. S. ambassador to Britain, the White House said on Thursday.

Johnson, a billionaire investor and owner of the New York Jets, will require Senate confirmation to take up the diplomatic post. Johnson's nomination does not come as a surprise. In January, Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon and said the NFL team owner was "going to St. James."

