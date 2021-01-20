Tiffany, Donald Trump's youngest daughter, gets engaged on his last day of presidency

The outgoing US President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tifanny Trump has announced her engagement on her father's final day in office.

Tiffany posted a picture on Instagram with her in a black dress wearing an engagement ring and standing with her 23-year-old fiance Michael Boulos.

"It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" the caption accompanying the picture read.

Vanity Fair has described Tiffany's fiance as a "billionaire heir". According to AP, he is the son of a Lebanese expatriate with a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate based in Lagos.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples.

According to a CNN report, She graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and though she's largely kept a low profile over the last four years compared to her older siblings, she stepped into the political spotlight over the summer when she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Tiffany also campaigned for his father weeks before the election.

78-year-old Joe Biden will succeed Trump as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.