This is what Canada has...: Justin Trudeau after US charges Indian for plotting Sikh separatist's murder

Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Will BJP retain power in MP? Here's what predictions show

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Explore great deals on Makeup organizer exclusively on Amazon

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Predictions out now, key candidates, total voters, all details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Explore great deals on Makeup organizer exclusively on Amazon

9 dangerous animals in the world

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

IPL 2024: 5 spinners who could be in high demand at auction

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Meet 5 times National Awardee actress, has worked in over 110 films, set to make Bollywood debut with Pankaj Tripathi

HomeWorld

World

This is what Canada has...: Justin Trudeau after US charges Indian for plotting Sikh separatist's murder

Trudeau said Canadian authorities have been working closely with their US counterparts since August on allegations about the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The indictment of an Indian national in a foiled assassination attempt against a Sikh separatist on American soil underscored what Canada has been alleging in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's case and India must take it seriously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The remarks by Trudeau came after Nikhil Gupta, 52, was charged on Wednesday with murder-for-hire in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City. Trudeau said Wednesday that Canadian authorities have been working closely with their American counterparts since August on allegations about the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing on June 18 in British Columbia province.

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. New Delhi has rejected Trudeau's allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'. “The news coming out of the United States further underscores what we've been talking about from the very beginning, which is that India needs to take this seriously. The Indian government needs to work with us to ensure that we're getting to the bottom of this,” The Canadian Press quoted Trudeau as saying.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York does not name the US citizen who was the target of the assassination plot. However, The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate banned Sikhs for Justice's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

READ | MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

“This is not something that anyone can take lightly. Our responsibility is to keep Canadians safe, and that's what we're going to continue to do,” Trudeau emphasised. On Canada's allegations, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the main issue with Ottawa has been that of activities of anti-India elements in that country.

"In so far as Canada is concerned, we have said that they have consistently given space to anti-India extremists and violence and that is actually the heart of the issue. Our diplomatic representatives in Canada have borne the brunt of this," Bagchi said at a MEA briefing.

"We expect the government of Canada to live up to its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. We have also seen interference by Canadian diplomats in our internal affairs," he said. It is obviously unacceptable, Bagchi added.

Canada and India witnessed strains in ties following Trudeau's allegations in September of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India's High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma last week said India was “absolutely” and “decidedly” not involved in the killing of Nijjar and Ottawa has "convicted" New Delhi even before the completion of the investigation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE