Headlines

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Best camera tripods to enhance your photography skills available on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Top 9 countries with lowest crime rates

9 greenest countries in the world

8 high-fibre vegetable options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

HomeIndia

India

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the Indian government to cooperate with Canada in the investigation of the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, CBC News reported.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Canada has consistently given space to anti-India extremists. During a special press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, the MEA spokesperson, while responding to a query, said that India expects the Canadian government to live up to its obligations under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. He said that India has seen interference from Canadian diplomats in India's internal affairs and called it "unacceptable."

"In so far as Canada is concerned, we have said that they have consistently given space to anti-India extremists and that is actually the heart of the issue. Our diplomatic representatives in Canada have borne the brunt of this. So, we expect the Government of Canada to live up to its obligations under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. We have also seen interference by Canadian diplomats in our internal affairs and that is unacceptable" MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

READ | IMD issues cyclone warning in Tamil Nadu, schools shut, rains likely in Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the Indian government to cooperate with Canada in the investigation of the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, CBC News reported. Trudeau was quoted by CBC as saying that the news coming out of the US underscores the need for India to take the issue seriously.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said, "The news coming out of the United States further underscores what we've been talking about from the very beginning: which is India needs to take this seriously." 

He said, "The Indian government needs to work with us to ensure that we're getting to the bottom of this. This is not something that anyone can take lightly." 

Trudeau's statement came after the United States Justice Department filed an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement in New York.

READ | 'Benefits of central schemes should...': Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar heaps praises on PM Modi

It has been almost two months since Trudeau made allegations about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Colombia's Surrey in June. India had outrightly rejected the allegation, terming it "absurd and politically motivated."

Earlier this week, the Indian High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma said that India is only asking for "specific and relevant" evidence in the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar so that it can help Canada in concluding the investigation. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Don't Miss Out on Best Handbag Deals of Season exclusively on Amazon

Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; defied Jaya Bachchan when...

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Virat Kohli finally breaks silence over his decision to play for RCB, says 'I was approached…

Meet Bollywood Producer Shahroz Ali Khan his journey from Aligarh to Mumbai is really inspiring

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE