This country is set to establish work from home as a legal right

File Photo

Covid-19 has changed work patterns of people across the globe. Many people now prefer towork from home instead of working from office. While some firms are gradually resuming work from office, those in Netherlands might be able to enjoy work from home as a legal right soon.

According to media reports, two Dutch lawmakers in Netherlands are proposing a legislation to allow remote-working flexibility by law. This law will allow people to demand work from home as a legal right.

In conversation with Bloomberg, a member of pro-European D-66 Party - Steven van Weyenberg unveiled that he will introduce this new law along with a lawmaker for the Green Party - Senna Maatoug. A proposal to welcome the law will be submitted to the parliament before the house enters the summer recess on July 3.

Spilling further details about the law, Weyenberg said, "We have the green light for this new law thanks to the support we received from both employees and employers' unions".

"We are very hopeful it will pass before the summer", he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a major shift in work patterns. While many employees wish to remain in the flexible mode of working, organisations are pressing upon them to return to office as the pandemic is gradually receding. The pros and cons of work from home continue to remain a topic of discussion in every corporate office.

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also asked company staff to resume work from office.