'They thought we would break': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to end Hamas

Karnataka: Income Tax raids recover over Rs 50 crore cash; opposition demands CM's resignation

Urmila Matondkar has this to say about pay disparity in film industry: ‘There are times when male actor is…’

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill dies after brief illness

'They thought we would break': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to end Hamas

He further stressed that Israel is working in unity and it conveys a clear message to Hamas and to the world.

ANI

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

As Israel continues to retaliate against Hamas, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Hamas thought Israel would break, but "We will break Hamas," reported The Times of Israel. During the weekly cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister along with ministers stood in silence for a minute and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly Hamas attack. "Hamas thought we would break; we will break Hamas," Netanyahu said.

He further stressed that Israel is working in unity and it conveys a clear message to Hamas and to the world. "We are working around the clock as a team, with a united front," he says. "Our unity conveys a clear message to the people, the enemy, and to the world," he added.

The ministers shared a moment of silence, during which, Netanyahu said, "In memory of our brothers and sisters who were murdered in cold blood, and our heroic warriors who fell in battle."
Netanyahu noted that it was the first meeting of the emergency war government and that five members of the National Unity Party were present Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, Chili Tropper, Gideon Sa'ar, and Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Moreover, he emphasized that the entire nation is behind the front-line warriors of Israel. "I saw our wonderful warriors who are now on the front line. They know that the entire nation is behind them," he said. "They understand the magnitude of the task. They are ready to act at any moment, to exterminate the bloody monsters that rose up against us," he added.

Moreover, earlier today, another military post on the Lebanon border came under fire by an anti-tank guided missile, according to the Israel Defence Forces. Taking to their social media, the IDF stated that 9 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. However, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted 5 rockets according to protocol. "The IDF is currently striking the launch site in Lebanon," it added.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed that the war against Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip will be "deadly" and permanently change the situation in southern Israel. "The war here is the war of the sons of light against the sons of darkness," Gallant said in a press conference from an army base near the border with the Gaza Strip.

He further said that the Israeli military "will eliminate the Hamas organization because it is a culture that does not accept our existence here, human savages, beasts, who murdered our soldiers, our children, our citizens."

"We will reach all the tunnels, we will reach all the Hamas operatives, and as long as we have not eliminated them, we will not have completed the mission," he added. Emphasising that the war will be powerful and deadly, he added, "It will be a powerful war, it will be a deadly war, it will be a precise war, and it will be a war that will change the situation forever."

According to the latest update, 1300 people have been killed, with over 3600 injured, reported The Jerusalem Post. Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said that the around 150-200 hostages under Hamas' captivity in the Gaza Strip, adding, "We are making every effort to locate them even in this great complexity."

