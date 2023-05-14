Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall over Myanmar northwest coast

Cyclone Mocha is predicted to have sustained wind speeds of 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall over Myanmar northwest coast
Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall over Myanmar northwest coast | Representational stock photo

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Mocha made landfall on Sunday over Myanmar coast. “The landfall process of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "Mocha" has commenced over north-west  Myanmar coast,” the India Meteorological Department said in a social media post. 

Cyclone Mocha is the maiden cyclonic storm of the season forming over southeast Bay of Bengal. It has intensified into an extremely severe cyclone in the past few days. Mocha has now intensified into a category 5 cyclonic storm.

As per IMD, Mocha is very likely to move north-north eastwards and cross Southeast Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts close to Sittwe (Myanmar) within a few hours. It is predicted to have sustained wind speeds of 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph, the weather agency added. 

Mocha lay centred over Northeast Bay of Bengal about 40 km southwest of Sittwe and 170 km south-southeast of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar at 1130 am IST on Sunday, May 14.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.