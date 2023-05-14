Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall over Myanmar northwest coast | Representational stock photo

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Mocha made landfall on Sunday over Myanmar coast. “The landfall process of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "Mocha" has commenced over north-west Myanmar coast,” the India Meteorological Department said in a social media post.

Cyclone Mocha is the maiden cyclonic storm of the season forming over southeast Bay of Bengal. It has intensified into an extremely severe cyclone in the past few days. Mocha has now intensified into a category 5 cyclonic storm.

As per IMD, Mocha is very likely to move north-north eastwards and cross Southeast Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts close to Sittwe (Myanmar) within a few hours. It is predicted to have sustained wind speeds of 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph, the weather agency added.

Mocha lay centred over Northeast Bay of Bengal about 40 km southwest of Sittwe and 170 km south-southeast of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar at 1130 am IST on Sunday, May 14.