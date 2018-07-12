Search icon
Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio strip club, lawyer calls it 'politically motivated' move

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio, club for allowing a customer to touch her in a non-sexual manner while on stage, lawyer Michael Avenatti said on Twitter.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 11:49 AM IST

Stormy Daniels

US adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, was arrested in a strip club on Wednesday in what her lawyer said was a setup.

Avenatti said Daniels was arrested during a sting operation.

"This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges," Avenatti said on Twitter.

Avenatti said he expected his client to be released on bail and that she would be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing touching.

"We will vehemently contest all charges," he said.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 to keep the encounter secret shortly before the presidential election.

Cohen has said he made the payment. In May, Trump said Daniels was paid to stop "false and extortionist accusations" she made about a sexual encounter with him.

Trump forcefully denied the affair.

Daniels has filed two lawsuits against Trump, one to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she had signed in October 2016 ahead of the November presidential election in exchange for the $130,000, and another for defamation.

