South Korea 'closely monitoring' North Korea after fresh reports of propaganda leaflets surface

Reportedly, North Korea printed 12 million leaflets in intentions to distribute them.

South Korea is keeping a close eye on the North Korean army activities on Pyongyang's plan to send propaganda leaflets across the border while leaving open all response options, including military action, as per Yonhap news agency.



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), earlier in the day, had claimed that North Korea reportedly printed 12 million leaflets in intentions to distribute them in South Korea as part of their information campaign against Seoul.

Special equipment will be made in attempts to spread the leaflets, including over 3,000 air balloons of various types, according to KCNA's report, adding that printing houses in North Korea are working in preparations for the printing of an additional several million more leaflets.

Allegedly, this is in retaliation to Seoul's failure to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

"We are closely monitoring moves by the North Korean military regarding the leafleting round-the-clock. In preparations for diverse possibilities, we maintain a firm readiness posture," Yonhap quoted Colonel Kim Jun-rak as saying, spokesperson of the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), in a regular press briefing.

Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, while at the parliamentary committee meeting, claimed that the authorities were keeping a close eye on North Korea's related movements, and any possible military reaction to the leafleting "would depend on what methods North Korea will use and how it acts."