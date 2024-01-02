Headlines

Japan earthquake: 155 earthquakes in a day, death toll rises to 13

Buildings crumbled, fires broke out, and tsunami warnings were sent as far away as eastern Russia, following the earthquake, whereas people in Japan's coastal areas were ordered to evacuate.

ANI

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 08:45 AM IST

A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima (Pic: Reuters)
Since Monday, Japan has seen 155 earthquakes, including one with a magnitude of 7.6 and another with a magnitude of over 6, according to news agency AFP, which cited the nation's meteorological service. The powerful earthquake caused over-a-meter-high tsunami waves that destroyed homes and started a massive fire that spread throughout the night.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m. local time, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Buildings crumbled, fires broke out, and tsunami warnings were sent as far away as eastern Russia, following the earthquake, whereas people in Japan's coastal areas were ordered to evacuate. 

Meanwhile, a large fire broke out in the central Japanese city of Wajima on Monday evening after the quake shook the area and over 100 shops and houses were destroyed as a result of the blaze, NHK World reported. At the Shika nuclear power facility in Ishikawa Prefecture, there was a blast and a burning stench, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority. 

The operator claimed that a transformer failed, but backup mechanisms allow the two nuclear reactors to continue operating as intended. Major mobile phone providers in Japan claim that their services are being disrupted in the earthquake-affected prefectures, NHK World reported. 

After the earthquake that hit Japan on Monday, some services of Shinkansen bullet trains have been suspended, CNN reported citing train operator JR East. The JR Hokuriku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines have been suspended as of 6:50 pm (local time), according to train operator JR East. It further said that services on other lines also facing delays. 

The Japan PM Office also issued instructions amid the pressing situation. It asked the officials to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents. 

"Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible," it said. The Japan PM Office further asked the officials to act in close coordination with local governments and under the principle of prioritizing human life above all else. "Spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami warnings on January 1. It has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens after a strong earthquake and tsunami warnings in Japan. 

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance."

The earthquake occurred at 4:10 pm (local time) 42 km North-East of Anamizu, Japan. The depth was reported at 10 km, according to the USGS. 

It also shook buildings in central Tokyo. Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm, according to NHK World.It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm. 

The tsunami warning urged people to quickly leave coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Yamagata prefectures, with over 1.2-meter waves reaching the Noto Peninsula's Wajima Port in Ishikawa.

