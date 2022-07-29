4-year-old Sikh boy features in Burberry's children collection ad, netizens applauds brand for representation

Image Credit: Burberry

The Indian community has lauded British brand Burberry for its recent campaign, which is for Burberry's children's collection for their 'back to school' designs. The advertisement portrays a Sikh child wearing a Burberry jacket. He also appears to be sporting a black patka (a smaller under-turban).

Adorable photographs of Sahib have gone viral and are winning hearts on the internet.

The adorable pictures of Sahib Singh in Burberry’s children’s collection were shared by Burberry on their official Instagram handle.

“Bursting with pride for our little Singh! He had so much fun at this shoot and we really loved meeting everyone on set. Being part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is incredible and to be the first ‘patka’ wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an amazing achievement for our little 4-year-old and the Sikh community,” reads the caption of the post shared by Singh on his own Instagram account.

The Behind the scenes (BTS) video from the shoot was also shared.

Singh's parents handle his social media account and have posted a heartwarming post about Sahib's journey.

“We have felt a few disappointments when Sahib isn’t chosen for a job. We have never told him about any shoots until he’s fully confirmed as he doesn’t need to feel the emotions involved," the couple wrote. They further mentioned, “The stress when the council refuses his license to “perform.” Never underestimate a parent who wants the world for their child!"

Netizens were absolutely elated to see the pictures and lauded Burberry for their inclusive venture on social media.

“Whoever was in charge of the recent campaigns, give them a raise! This is how to execute diversity and inclusion. No fuss, no melodramatic we’re in your corner cringe,” a user wrote.

4 year old Sahib Singh from London has become a viral superstar for Burberry overnight. Their first Sikh childrens model & the first to wear a patka (head covering) - a massive leap in representation! pic.twitter.com/AwlkXsD1bC July 27, 2022

What a handsome little boy. Burberry has chosen a Sikh child to advertise its children's clothes, which is a sign of recognition of the unique identity. #Sikh pic.twitter.com/4IWktktt6G — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) July 27, 2022