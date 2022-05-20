Russia-Ukraine war: All you need to know on day 86 of the conflict

Ukraine`s industrial Donbas region, the focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Zelenskiy said as some of the world`s richest countries pledged to bolster Kyiv with billions of dollars.

Russia`s siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol neared its end on Thursday, with Russia`s defence minister saying nearly 2,000 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the Azovstal steel works.

Ukraine`s Azov Regiment said the military command had ordered an end to the defence of Mariupol, to save lives.

The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.

A Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia`s invasion said he did not want to kill an unarmed civilian