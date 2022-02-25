Russia-Ukraine crisis: Gamma radiation levels detected at Chernobyl nuclear plant

The 1986 disaster occurred when a nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometres north of Kyiv exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe.

Ukraine's nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after it was seized by the Russian military.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on Friday that higher gamma radiation levels have been detected in the Chernobyl zone, but didn't provide details of the increase. It attributed the rise to a disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia took the plant and its surrounding exclusion zone after a fierce battle Thursday. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian airborne troops were protecting the plant to prevent any possible provocations.

He insisted that radiation levels in the area have remained normal. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it was told by Ukraine of the takeover, adding that there had been no casualties or destruction at the industrial site.

The 1986 disaster occurred when a nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of Kyiv exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe. The damaged reactor was later covered by a protective shell to prevent leaks.

