Russia-Ukraine crisis: Gamma radiation levels detected at Chernobyl nuclear plant

Headlines

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Meet IIM alumnus who heads Rs 82,683 crore company of billionaire Anil Agarwal

Asian Games 2023: India wins gold with 2-1 win over Pakistan in men's squash

Viral video: Saree-clad woman breaks internet with sizzling dance to 'Lungi Dance', watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Meet IIM alumnus who heads Rs 82,683 crore company of billionaire Anil Agarwal

Indian Captains in ODI World Cups

Celebs who died of cardiac arrest

4 Indian legends who were sacked as captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

World Cup 2023: Know how much 'money' the participating countries will get from this World Cup

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2: Richa, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj’s film remains steady, earns Rs 7.81 crore

HomeWorld

World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Gamma radiation levels detected at Chernobyl nuclear plant

The 1986 disaster occurred when a nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometres north of Kyiv exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ukraine's nuclear energy regulatory agency says that higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after it was seized by the Russian military.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on Friday that higher gamma radiation levels have been detected in the Chernobyl zone, but didn't provide details of the increase. It attributed the rise to a disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine crisis: List of countries that issued sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia took the plant and its surrounding exclusion zone after a fierce battle Thursday. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian airborne troops were protecting the plant to prevent any possible provocations.

He insisted that radiation levels in the area have remained normal. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it was told by Ukraine of the takeover, adding that there had been no casualties or destruction at the industrial site.

The 1986 disaster occurred when a nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of Kyiv exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe. The damaged reactor was later covered by a protective shell to prevent leaks.

(Agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 832 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water every day to Tamil Nadu till October 15

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE