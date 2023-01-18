Search icon
Qantas flight QF144 issues mid-air mayday alert, passengers and crew safely evacuated at Sydney airport

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

An incoming Qantas flight, QF144, issued a mid-air mayday alert on Wednesday afternoon and prompted ambulance services to be called to Sydney airport. The flight was believed to have been carrying over 100 passengers from New Zealand. The plane, a Boeing 737-800, appeared to land safely at Sydney airport before coming to a stop on the runway, as shown in images from public broadcaster ABC.

The New South Wales Ambulance service was on standby at the airport as part of their "emergency activation" plans after the plane issued the mayday call over the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand. An ambulance service spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called as the flight from Auckland approached the airport.

Multiple Australian media outlets reported that the plane had issued the mayday alert due to issues with one of its engines. The Boeing 737-800 is a twin-engine plane and is able to land safely with just one engine.

According to the Australian government's aviation regulator, a mayday call "indicates an aircraft is in grave and imminent danger and requires immediate assistance". This type of emergency call is only made when the pilot believes that there is an immediate risk to the safety of the aircraft and its passengers.

The passengers and crew of the flight were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The incident is currently under investigation to determine the cause of the mayday alert and the status of the plane.

