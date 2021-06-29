Pakistan PM Imran Khan brutally trolled for asking Microsoft founder Bill Gates to set up incubation lab

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest tweet about his interaction with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is going viral on social media. Recently, PM Imran Khan had tweeted saying that he had a conversation with regards to the ongoing polio eradication campaign in Pakistan. PM Khan said he spoke on the phone with Gates, who serves as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The statement from PMO said, "The prime minister reaffirmed that polio eradication remained a key national priority for the government and earnest efforts were continuing to further intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, in order to achieve a polio-free Pakistan."

Later, PM Khan had tweeted, "Spoke with Bill Gates last night & thanked him for the help his Foundation provided for polio eradication in Pak. This time last yr we had 56 reported cases - this yr so far only 1 case. InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in coming yr (sic)."

In another tweet, Khan informed that he asked Gates to set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.

The reason why the tweets went viral on social media is that while many lauded PM Khan's efforts for a polio-free Pakistan, others wondered if Gates had a say in Microsoft anymore.

For those who are unaware, Board members at Microsoft Corp. had decided in 2020 that it was inappropriate for Gates to continue sitting on its board as they investigated the billionaire's prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal had also reported that Gates resigned before the board's investigation was finished.

After PM Khan's tweet, many trolled him on Twitter. One wrote, "Apparently no one told him that Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft board last year," while another said, "Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft a yr ago. Which crayons is @ImranKhanPTI sniffing?"

On the other hand, PM Khan thanked Gates for the work done by his charitable foundation, especially in polio drives, promoting universal health services, and combating infectious diseases.

Gates had also appreciated the prime minister’s leadership in national causes and said that while progress is encouraging, keeping up the momentum would help completely check the transmission of the deadly coronavirus.