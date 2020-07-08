Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused review petition, will instead file mercy plea

Pakistan on Wednesday said that former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, has refused review petition offered to him by the government and instead will go for a mercy plea.

On May 20, Pakistan had enacted an ordinance to implement the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) order under which appeal can be made to Islamabad High Court within two months. Jadhav was given the chance to file a review petition on June 17.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence and conviction," Pakistan's Addl Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said.

Pakistan even claimed that it has "repeatedly" written to Indian High Commission, inviting them to file a review at Islamabad High Court and initiate the review and reconsideration process.

Islamabad has also announced that it will give second consular access for Jhadav, inviting his father and wife to meet him. The Indian government is yet to react to the developments.

India had in September 2019 got the first consular access for Kulbhushan Jhadav in 3 years. Indian deputy high commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia had met him in Islamabad for 2 hours.

The Indian diplomat found Jhadav under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims", according to a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs after the meeting.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer and a business, was arrested on charges of espionage in Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court a year later.

India maintains that Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran. New Delhi was first informed about his custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25, 2016.