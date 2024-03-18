Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

Meet Azim Premji’s son, earns over Rs 8 crore salary, got Rs 2500000000 gift, he is…

Vladimir Putin returns as Russia President with 87.17% votes, sets priorities for new term

Meet ‘Fevicol Man of India’, who lived in basement, once worked as peon, built Rs 145000 crore company, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moose Wala's parents after family welcomes a baby boy, calls it 'significant day'

North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

Meet Azim Premji’s son, earns over Rs 8 crore salary, got Rs 2500000000 gift, he is…

9 foods that are difficult to digest

10 vegetables that can be used for making juices

Side effects of eating too much protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

HomeWorld

World

North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missile but stopped short of sharing further details. The suspected missile launch by Pyongyang marked its second this year since January 14.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday. The South Korean military said North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a post on X, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office stated, "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missile but stopped short of sharing further details. The suspected missile launch by Pyongyang marked its second this year since January 14.

North Korea launched the missile just days after South Korea and the US concluded the annual Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday, according to Yonhap News. The two nations participated in the exercise for 11 days to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

On February 2, North Korea fired several cruise missiles off the west coast, marking its fourth cruise missile launch this year, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

Monday's was the latest in a series of the North's cruise missile launches this year. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), it detected the North's launch around 11 am (local time) from its west coast. However, it did not specify the number of missiles, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations," the JCS stated in a text message sent to reporters.

North Korea launched the missile just three days after Pyongyang conducted a test of the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile off the west coast. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who started career with Doordarshan, gave superhit film with Salman Khan, quit acting suddenly due to..

Gujarat: Foreign students attacked for offering namaz at university, 5 injured

Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

Patna Shuklla: Vivek Budakoti, Anushka Kaushik call men taking all important decisions at home a 'sad thing' | Exclusive

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become tailor, one accident changed his life, he is now worth Rs 225 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement