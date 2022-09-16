Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

New sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron BA.2.75 detected in South Africa, how dangerous is it?

The Spokesperson told Xinhua that BA.4 and BA.5 continued to be the most dominant sub-variants in South Africa but they were less severe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

New sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron BA.2.75 detected in South Africa, how dangerous is it?
File Photo

A new sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron called BA.2.75 has been detected by the National Health Department in South Africa. However, it is said that the new sub-variant has not had any impact at present.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale on Thursday said that this sub-variant was first detected in July in one sample in Gauteng and since then, it was yet to be detected in other areas again, Xinhua news agency reported.

READ | New sub-variant of COVID-19 spreading: Here are 10 things to know about Omicron's new strain

"It is of interest, and not of concern. Thus, it has not had any impact and severity as compared to the dominant sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5," Mohale added.

The Spokesperson told Xinhua that BA.4 and BA.5 continued to be the most dominant sub-variants in South Africa but they were less severe due to higher levels of immunity. The department called on the people not to panic.

READ | Two antibodies identified in Israel may fight all known Covid strains: Study

With South Africa having lifted all major Covid-19 lockdown restrictions as new cases continued declining, the Health department, however, said the pandemic was not over. Mohale encouraged those who remained unvaccinated to get the vaccines and receive booster shots to protect themselves. More than 50 percent of the population in South Africa has been vaccinated.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.