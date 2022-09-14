New sub-variant of COVID-19 spreading: Here are 10 things to know about Omicron's new strain

A new subvariant of the omicron COVID, BA.4.6, has been verified to be spreading in the UK after acquiring traction in the United States. According to the UK Health Security Agency's (UKHSA) most recent briefing report on COVID variants, 3.3% of samples in the UK were BA.4.6 during the week beginning August 14.

Similar to this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that BA.4.6 is now responsible for more than 9% of recent cases in the US. The variation has also been seen in a number of other nations worldwide.

Here are 10 things to know

1) Omicron's subvariant BA.4.6 belongs to the main BA.4 variant.

2) The BA.4 variation, which initially appeared in South Africa in January 2022, has since spread over the world along with the BA.5 variant.

3) Although BA.4.6 will resemble BA.4 in many aspects, it has a mutation in the spike protein, which is a protein on the virus's surface that permits it to enter our cells.

4) According to research from the Oxford University, those who received the original COVID vaccine from Pfizer three times create fewer antibodies in response to BA.4.6 than to BA.4 or BA.5. This raises the possibility that COVID vaccines may not be as effective against BA.4.6, which is alarming.

5) The R346T mutation, which has been observed in other variations, is linked to immunological evasion, assisting the virus in evading antibodies produced by previous infections and vaccinations.

6) Fortunately, omicron infections typically result in less severe disease, and compared to prior types, omicron has resulted in fewer fatalities.

7) There haven't been any reports of this variety producing more severe symptoms, as of now.

8) It is alarming that BA.4.6 and other new variations have appeared. However, vaccinations remains the best tool we have to combat COVID and continues to provide good protection against serious illness.

9) Compared to BA.5, the current dominant variety, BA.4.6 seems to be even more adept at avoiding the immune system. This information is supported by other newly available data, which yet to be peer-reviewed.

10) Although the origin of BA.4.6 is unknown, it's probable that a recombinant variant is to blame.

(With inputs from PTI)