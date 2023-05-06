Search icon
Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies after tragic horse riding accident in Australia

The accident occurred at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2 when Weir was riding her horse and it fell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Sienna Weir, an Australian model and contestant for Miss Universe in 2022, her away at the age of 23 after having her life support removed following a horrific horseback riding accident.

Weir was riding her horse when it fell at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2. She was taken urgently to Westmead Hospital, where she spent many weeks on life support. The model died on Thursday, May 4, Weir's friends and family confirmed, according to News.com.au.

Her family announced her passing and stated that they had decided to remove her from life support. 

Additionally confirming her passing on Thursday, Scoop Management published several images of the model on Instagram. Forever in our hearts, said the caption of the picture.

Notably, Sienna Weir placed among the top 27 candidates for the position of Australian Miss Universe in 2022. She graduated from Sydney University with a dual degree in psychology and English literature.

She previously told local outlets that she was planning to move to the UK to continue her career and ''spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network.''

The Australian fitness model has been a lifelong horse riding enthusiast. She told Gold Coast Magazine, ''Although I've lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family isn't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.''

