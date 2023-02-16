Meet Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-origin CEO with net worth Rs 4,960 crore in race to be US president in 2024

Following Nimrat Randhawa aka Nikki Haley's declaration of her candidature, another Indian-American has entered the race for the 2024 US presidential election. Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur with Indian ancestry, is reportedly considering running as a Republican for president. According to Politico, Ramaswamy is considering running for office and would like to "revitalise the American spirit and restore a culture of merit to society."

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is 37 years old, was raised by Indian immigrants in southwest Ohio. According to The New Yorker, his father was an engineer and a patent attorney at General Electric, while his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist. According to a Politico report, Ramaswamy pursued biology as an undergraduate at Harvard before earning a law degree from Yale. He created medicines while beginning his career as an investor in biotech.

According to The New Yorker, Ramaswamy created the pharmaceutical research firm Roivant Sciences in 2014, where he earned millions. In addition, he serves as executive chairman of Strive, an asset management company that attempts to persuade businesses to avoid politics and social issues, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

In 2016, a Forbes report stated that Ramaswamy had a net worth of $600 million (roughly Rs 4,960 crore). Ramaswamy is the author of 'Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam', which The New Yorker described as being run by the "CEO of Anti-Woke Inc."

According to Politico, he is an activist against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and has been vocal about the dangers of "wokeism" and socially beneficial investing. According to Bloomberg, the billionaire has been outspoken against "woke capitalism," which he defines as businesses that prioritise profits and innovation over social and cultural issues.

