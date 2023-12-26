Meet Saveera Parkash, Hindu woman who filed nomination for Pakistan elections

Saveera Parkash is currently the general secretary of the district's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) women's wing and plans to run for office on the party's ticket.

In a first, Pakistani-Hindu Dr Saveera Parkash from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district is set to be the first woman candidate who has filed her nomination papers for a general seat in the upcoming polls in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Pakistan to hold general elections on February 8, 2024, to choose the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Parkash filed her candidacy papers on December 23 for the PK-25 general seat.

She is currently the general secretary of the district's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) women's wing and plans to run for office on the party's ticket.

Parkash graduated from Abbottabad International Medical College with her MBBS in 2022. She told Dawn that "serving humanity is in my blood" due to her medical background.

She continued by saying that her desire to be an elected legislator was a result of her experiences as a doctor working in government hospitals, where she experienced poor management and felt powerless.

Parkash is enthusiastic about running for office on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket, following her father's footsteps Oam Parkash, a retired physician who has been a devoted PPP member for 35 years.

Parkash is the first woman from Buner to submit nomination papers for the 2018 general seat elections, according to a local politician Saleem Khan of the Qaumi Watan Party, as reported by Dawn on Monday.

Endorsing Parkash's candidature, social media influencer Imran Noshad Khan wrote on X: "Dr Saveera Parkash is the first female candidate from Buner, marking a historic moment as women have not previously been involved in electoral politics in the region".

"I wholeheartedly support her in breaking stereotypes," he added.