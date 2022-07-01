Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman judge in US Supreme Court

(Image Source: Reuters)

In a historial move, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman judge of the Supreme Court of America. Jackson took the oath of office on Thursday. This is the first time in the history of United States that a black woman has become a judge of the country's highest court. In April, the Senate voted 47 out of 53 in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In February this year, US President Joe Biden nominated the 51-year-old Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. With this announcement, Biden also fulfilled his election promise, in which he had talked about sending a Black woman to the Supreme Court of the country. Jackson is the court's 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for.

Read | Indian-Americans are taking over the country, says US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said that the election of Judge Jackson by the Senate is a historic moment for the United States. "We have taken another step towards reflecting the diversity of the US Supreme Court. Jackson will be an incredible judge, I am delighted to share this moment with her," President Biden said.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Jackson was previously a judge in the Federal Court of Appeals. She has nine years of experience working as a judge in a Federal Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson has two degrees from the prestigious Harvard University and once served as Editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Ketanji Brown Jackson worked as a public defender in Washington before joining a private practice prior to her judicial appointments.

Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, is joining three other women, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett.

The 51-year-old justice comes to the Supreme Court from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, where she had served as a judge since last year.

In addition to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is also its first former public defender.

US Supreme Court has only had white male judges for the past two centuries. Four of the justices on the nine-member court are now women.

With four female judges, this is the most diverse bench in history of United States, although they all attended the elite law schools of Harvard or Yale.