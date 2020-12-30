Man nearly dies after drinking double daily amount of water in attempt to 'cure' suspected coronavirus

By consuming high amount of water, the man flushed almost all the natural sodium from his body which nearly proved to be fatal.

A man from UK nearly died after drinking five litres of water a day - in a bid to cure suspected coronavirus. Luke Williamson, 34, from Patchway, Bristol, took on too much fluid and in the process flushed almost all the natural sodium from his body, and it nearly proved fatal.

Williamson, a civil servant, thought he was suffering from Covid-19 during the first lockdown so began drinking four to five litres of water a day, which is double the recommended daily amount.

But the increased volume caused water intoxication, which means his body's salt levels became dangerously low, leading to a collapse in the bathroom.

Fortunately, his wife Laura reacted quickly and called an ambulance.

Laura said her husband was unresponsive for over 20 minutes while being taken to the hospital, where he was kept on ventilator support for two to three days.

While it is recommended those who test positive for Covid-19 to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, this method is not an effective way to help prevent the virus and no such thing has been proved by doctors either.

According to experts, consuming too much water can lead to fluid overload and imbalance in the body. The excess consumption can also lead to lower sodium levels which may further result in nausea, cramps fatigue, and vomiting.

How much water should you drink each day? It's a simple question with no easy answer.

Studies have produced varying recommendations over the years. But your individual water needs depend on many factors, including your health, how active you are and where you live.

No single formula fits everyone. Your doctor or dietitian can help you determine the amount of water that's right for you every day.

Doctors have concluded that the man suffered water intoxication and flushed the sodium out of his body, leading to swelling of the brain.

He estimates he had been drinking four to five litres a day. The recommended amount is six to eight glasses.

The 34-year-old has now recovered and on his way back to full health and is set to join work again full-time in the coming months.