Man nearly dies after drinking double daily amount of water in attempt to 'cure' suspected coronavirus

Headlines

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees solid growth, earns Rs 14.02 crore

Meet man with Rs 28000 crore net worth, is married to Bollywood actress, one of richest persons in India, his wife is...

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL’s 46th AGM: Check date, time, where to watch, what to expect

Gujarat: 4 men drowns in river while swimming, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees solid growth, earns Rs 14.02 crore

Meet man with Rs 28000 crore net worth, is married to Bollywood actress, one of richest persons in India, his wife is...

Foods to eat in loose motion (diarrhoea)

Unseen pics of Irfan Pathan's model wife, see exotic good looks

Diabetes: Benefits of drinking 3 litres of water per day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees solid growth, earns Rs 14.02 crore

Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share cryptic posts on 'change' and 'garbage'

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

HomeWorld

World

Man nearly dies after drinking double daily amount of water in attempt to 'cure' suspected coronavirus

By consuming high amount of water, the man flushed almost all the natural sodium from his body which nearly proved to be fatal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A man from UK nearly died after drinking five litres of water a day - in a bid to cure suspected coronavirus. Luke Williamson, 34, from Patchway, Bristol, took on too much fluid and in the process flushed almost all the natural sodium from his body, and it nearly proved fatal.

Williamson, a civil servant, thought he was suffering from Covid-19 during the first lockdown so began drinking four to five litres of water a day, which is double the recommended daily amount.

But the increased volume caused water intoxication, which means his body's salt levels became dangerously low, leading to a collapse in the bathroom.

Fortunately, his wife Laura reacted quickly and called an ambulance.

Laura said her husband was unresponsive for over 20 minutes while being taken to the hospital, where he was kept on ventilator support for two to three days.

While it is recommended those who test positive for Covid-19 to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, this method is not an effective way to help prevent the virus and no such thing has been proved by doctors either.

According to experts, consuming too much water can lead to fluid overload and imbalance in the body. The excess consumption can also lead to lower sodium levels which may further result in nausea, cramps fatigue, and vomiting.

How much water should you drink each day? It's a simple question with no easy answer.

Studies have produced varying recommendations over the years. But your individual water needs depend on many factors, including your health, how active you are and where you live.

No single formula fits everyone. Your doctor or dietitian can help you determine the amount of water that's right for you every day.

Doctors have concluded that the man suffered water intoxication and flushed the sodium out of his body, leading to swelling of the brain.

He estimates he had been drinking four to five litres a day. The recommended amount is six to eight glasses.

The 34-year-old has now recovered and on his way back to full health and is set to join work again full-time in the coming months.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra politics: 'No conflict that Ajit Pawar is our leader,' says NCP patron Sharad Pawar

Chandrayaan-3 success: PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today to interact with ISRO scientists

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply to fans asking him to solve 'wife problems', says 'mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...'

ICSI CS result 2023 DECLARED: Meet Rashi Amrut Parakh who secured Rank 1; only 1 man in Top 10 list

Meet son of famous actor who didn't choose path to film industry, instead cracked UPSC with AIR 75; know his story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE