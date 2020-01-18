'Make Iran great again': Trump advises Iranian leaders as tensions soar

United States President Donald Trump on Friday asked to "make Iran great again" by urging its leaders to abandon terror in response to a tweet by an Iranian user's "villainous US government" tweet.

Tensions between Iran and the United States has reached boiling point since the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a recent US drone strike two weeks ago.

The Twitter handle claims to have regular updates and news about Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump's comment was in reference to his 2016 election campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

"The noble people of Iran--who love America--deserve a government that's more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again!" US President Trump said.

This was in response to the twitter handle which stated that the "villainous US govt" stabs Iranian people "in the heart" with "venomous daggers."

"The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail," a tweet by user @khamenei_ir read.

Earlier in a speech on Friday, the Iranian Supreme leader referred to Trump administration as "clowns". Responding to his comments, Trump retorted by saying "The so-called "Supreme Leader" of Iran should be careful with his words.

Tensions arose between the two countries after the assassination of a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3. Immediately after the killing, Khamenei expressed severe anger over the incident and warned of "severe revenge" for "the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his with his (General Soleimani's) blood", and promised that "God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped."

Soleimani was killed by the US military at Baghdad airport in an airstrike in Iraq. Pentagon officials in the US later confirmed that the strike was carried out on the command of US President Donald Trump.

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," a statement by the United States Department of Defense read.

Trump posted a picture of the American flag right after the attack.