Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal on Sunday night.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal on Sunday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, at a depth of 10 km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).