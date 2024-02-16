Twitter
Headlines

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets a sigh as Delhi High Court rejects…

Viral video: Zookeeper dares to sit amongst boxful of massive pythons, internet is shocked

Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

'I asked her 5 times' : Joe Biden reveals how he married Jill, video goes viral

Meet man who makes Rs 3 crore an hour, Rs 5 lakh per minute, one of world’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets a sigh as Delhi High Court rejects…

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eye strong first innings total

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russia developing 'troubling' space-based anti nuclear weapon

9 times BTS' Jungkook inspired us with strong messages

9 TV shows that 90s kids’ grew up watching

Batters with most centuries as opener in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet actress who became MP at just 30, resigned suddenly due to mental torture and...

Not Karisma Kapoor, but this actress was first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

HomeWorld

World

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russia developing 'troubling' space-based anti nuclear weapon

Moscow denied the "malicious" and "unfounded" claims, describing them as a White House ploy to pass a multibillion-dollar Ukrainian war aid package that is currently stalled in Congress

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The White House said Thursday that Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite weapon that is "troubling" to the US but poses no immediate threat to people on Earth. The announcement came a day after US lawmakers warned of an unspecified but serious national security threat to the country.

Moscow denied the "malicious" and "unfounded" claims, describing them as a White House ploy to pass a multibillion-dollar Ukrainian war aid package that is currently stalled in Congress. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing at the White House, “I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing."

He added, “This is not an active capability that’s been deployed. And though Russia’s pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety." However, he claimed that doing so would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which both the US and Russia are signatories and which forbids the use of nuclear weapons in space. 

He said that the weapon might disrupt important military and commercial satellites and endanger astronauts in low orbit. Kirby said, “We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."

Following up with officials, US President Joe Biden directed them to contact Moscow regarding the weapon; so far, Moscow has not replied. 

Fear had been brewing in Washington since Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner called for Biden to "declassify all information relating to this threat" in a public statement he made on Wednesday, citing a "serious national security threat."

However, the White House was displeased with the lawmakers' early disclosure, as Kirby stated they were investigating whether US intelligence sources and procedures had been compromised. 

The White House's request for $60 billion in military aid to support Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion, which is in its third year, has put Democrat Biden and the Republican-led House at odds. 

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, a Republican, has consistently stated that he will not discuss security measures for allies until the immigration system in the United States is strengthened. As a result, he is refusing to allow a vote on the Senate-passed bill.

Avdiivka, a beleaguered frontline town in Ukraine, is "at risk of falling into Russian control," according to Kirby, in part because of a shortage of ammunition.Moscow denied the technology claims, labelling them as an attempt by the US to discredit Russia and force through the funding for Ukraine. 

The White House was "trying to get Congress to vote on the appropriations bill any way it can," according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

“It’s obvious. Let’s see what tricks, so to speak, the White House is going to pull," he was reported as saying.  The Kremlin's remarks, according to Kirby, were "bollocks." 

Since President Vladimir Putin declared he was ready to use a nuclear weapon in the event of an existential threat, the West has accused Russia of reckless nuclear rhetoric. Nuclear weapons deployment in space is prohibited by the Outer Space Treaty, to which both the United States and Russia are parties.

In the meantime, Putin stated that, when it came to the US presidential election in November, he preferred the “predictable” Biden over Donald Trump. Kirby went on, "Mr. Putin should just stay out of our elections."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

UK economy falls into recession, adding to PM Rishi Sunak's election challenge

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE