Korean series released in 2018 predicted coronavirus outbreak? Netizens feel so!

A few days back social media was abuzz with a conspiracy theory that the 1981 American novel had predicted China's Novel Coronavirus epidemic. With having the exact location to mentioning the virus named 'Wuhan-400', the book had some shocking mentions.

Then came another book titled End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World, written by Sylvia Browne that had some startling prediction about COVID-19.

Now, a clip of a Korean series released in 2018 is going viral on social media that has mentioned about coronavirus outbreak.

A Korean drama named 'My Secret Terrius' which was released on Netflix is making a buzz on social media platforms due to an episode in its 1st season.

On the 53rd minute of the show’s 10th episode season 1, viewers found that the show deals with a case of the manmade virus. In the scene you can see the doctor explaining the case, saying that somebody has tweaked the coronavirus to “increase the mortality rate to 90 percent”.

Well, the clips from the series have left many scratching their head as it sounds familiar with coronavirus.

In the drama My Secret Terrius that was released in 2018 (UNIQ's sungjoo was among the cast) they talked in details about the corona virus.... I had goosebumps... pic.twitter.com/nuQ3UYZlMR — (@eoeoes) March 18, 2020

Conspiracy theory or not, the new revelation surely has left Twitterati in a git.

The describe it as a mutant virus that attacks the respiratory organs. Same as covid19 and the show is called "my secret terrius" terrius meaning ruler of people. Considering most of the world is on lockdown by goverment orders do you not find that odd? — Myles Hoo (@365Recordings) March 26, 2020

Eerie similarities, right?