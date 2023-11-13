Joe Biden’s granddaughter's car break-in; here's how secret service agents protected her

Secret Service agents had to do this to protect US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden.

US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden was in the Georgetown neighbourhood on Saturday night when a horrific incident occurred when three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle, according to The Associated Press.

As those men were trying to get into the car, Secret Service agents protecting the US President's granddaughter opened fire. These are assigned to protect Naomi Biden. They opened fire when they saw three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the report claims.

The official could not discuss the details but the Secret Service said in a statement that one agent opened fire but no one was hurt in the gunfire. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car after the agents opened fire.

The Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for the absconders. This incident occurred about a month after the US representative Henry Cellular of Texas was carjacked near the capitol by three armed assailants. They only stole his car and caused no physical harm.

In February this year, Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

