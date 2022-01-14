Is Google resuming office in London? Details inside

CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichai recently posted images about Google’s latest infrastructure acquisition in central London. While there is no official statement about when a part of its employees will resume work in office, the images shared surely hint at Google’s compliance with the idea of a ‘more flexible future workplace’.

Pichai took to Instagram to share that he was excited about the company’s purchase of Central Saint Giles office in London. He wrote, “Looking forward to having space for 10,000 Googlers across our UK offices”.

“Excited we're purchasing our Central Saint Giles office in London, which will be a more flexible future workplace (see pics for a sneak peek)”, the Instagram caption read.

Google shifted into a mixed-use office in 2011. The development space is known to have over 400,000 sw ft of office space, 17,000 sq ft of roof terraces, 25,000 sq ft of restaurants or cafes and 109 residential apartments.

The Covid-19 pandemic has revolutionised the global working patterns as an increasing number of companies have now allowed their employees to work from home. As things are now settling a bit, many of them are reconsidering plans to allow employees into a physical office or continue with the work from home scheme. Many companies have also started practising both work from home and work from office alternatively.

Google extended its voluntary return-to-office policy till January 2022 in September 2021. The news was shared to all employees via an e-mail by Sundar Pichai. It said, “Beyond January 10, we will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions”.

He further added that the “road ahead may be a little longer and bumpier than we hoped”. “The ability to reconnect in person has been re-energizing for many of us, and will make us even more effective in the weeks and months ahead”, he added.