Inter-parliamentary Union polls: Portugal wins, Pakistani candidate gets lowest votes

Headlines

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

What is Mahadev app scam involving Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebrities?

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

7 Benefits of smiling and laughing

7 Natural herbs to reduce belly fat

10 health benefits of moon milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

HomeWorld

World

Inter-parliamentary Union polls: Portugal wins, Pakistani candidate gets lowest votes

The new IPU President was elected with 56 per cent of the vote in a single round of voting.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Portugal won the elections for the post the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) with 222 votes on Monday. Candidates from four countries were in the fray for elections- Portugal's Duarte Pacheco, Pakistan's Muhammad Sanjrani, Uzbekistan's Akmal Saidov and Canada's Pakistani origin Salma Ataullahjan. The new IPU President was elected with 56 per cent of the vote in a single round of voting.

Uzbekistan got 67 votes, Canada govt 53 votes and Pakistan got the lowest number of votes at 52. According to officials, India was opposed to Pakistan’s candidature and was expected to either Portugal’s Duarte Pacheco or Akmal Saidov from Uzbekistan over Muhammad Sanjrani from Pakistan.

Duarte Pacheco will be the 30th President of the IPU and has been a member of Portugal's Parliament since 1991. He has held different functions in Parliament, including as a Member of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Portuguese Communities.

Inter-Parliamentary Union or IPU, based in Geneva is a body consisting of representatives from the National Parliaments of 179 countries. Each national parliament sends 3 of its legislatures to represent the country whenever the meeting of IPU takes place. 

The Governing Council is meeting virtually amid the COVID crisis from first to 4th November and will be voting virtually. 400 parliamentarians from over 140 IPU Member Parliaments had registered to vote electronically.

The elections took place through a remote electronic secret ballot. The Indian Parliamentary Delegation is led by Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, and Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam and Swapan Dasgupta both legislators in the Indian Parliament. 

The term of the new IPU president will be from 2020-2023. The Previous IPU President was Mexican MP Gabriela Cuevas Barron who completed the tenure in October.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Viral video: Desi bride dances gracefully to Kaun Tujhe, netizens say 'jordar performance'

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale lands Amitabh Bachchan in trouble, here’s why

Recalling glorious duos: Rachin and Conway in 2023, Can New Zealand replicate India's 2011 WC triumph of kohli-Sehwag?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE