Indian-origin man gunned down while sitting in parked vehicle in New York

Representational Image

A 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead while sitting in a parked SUV down the street from his home in New York, according to media reports, days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to the head in Maryland.

Satnam Singh, 31, was rushed to a local hospital following the shooting on Saturday afternoon, where doctors declared him dead, according to the New York Daily News, quoting police.

The incident happened in the South Ozone Park neighbourhood, near Richmond Hill, where two Sikh men were assaulted in April in what police called hate crimes.

According to police, the shooter approached him on foot and shot him while he sat in the jeep, however a neighbour said the assailant fired from a car and that her home security camera filmed the incident.

"(Mr. Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp (perpetrator) in it came up,” said neighbour Joan Cappellani.

“[It] made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and then went down 129th St," she said.

AmNY news site said that as of Sunday morning there has been no arrest and police were unsure of the motive.

According to police sources, Satnam Singh had borrowed the jeep from a friend, and detectives were investigating if he was the shooter's intended target or had been slain by someone who planned to harm the vehicle's owner.

Earlier, an Indian national Sai Charan from Telangana was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 25-year-old was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead on June 19.