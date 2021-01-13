'Idiots', 'truly weird group': Kim Jong Un's sister lashes out at South Korea for doing this

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who plays a key role in the public affairs of the state, called the South Korean administration an 'idiot' who tops 'world's list in misbehaviour' over their role in tracking a military parade in Pyongyang that took place this weekend.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported the statement made by her.

The statements were made by her after a rare North Korea ruling party Congress meeting. In the meeting, Kim Jong Un pledged to further develop his country's nuclear capabilities and admitted mistakes over the handling of the economy, AFP reported.

It appears that Kim Yo Jong might have suffered a demotion as her name does not appear on the lists of those appointed to the party central committee, after previously being an alternate member.

Yet, she still remains a key adviser to her brother, and her comments seem to suggest that she plays a crucial role in North Korea's diplomacy.

It is to be noted that South Korea's military on Monday said that it had detected "signs that North Korea held a military parade related to the congress" in the middle of the night at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital Pyongyang, which could have been "actual event or its rehearsal".

Kim Yo Jong confirmed the holding of 'military parade in the capital city', but dismissed any holding of 'military exercises targeting anybody nor launch of anything'. Angered by the development, Kim Yo Jong called South Korea's actions as senseless" and a demonstration of a "hostile attitude".

When the eight-day congress, the first of its kind since 2016, opened last week, Kim Yo Jong, who is thought to be about 32, sat on the leadership podium, standing out amid the often elderly, overwhelmingly male party cadres. But when the congress on Monday announced a list of 30 alternate and full members of the Politburo, including the 37-year-old Kim Jong Un, her name wasn't there.

Kim Yo Jong hasn't been purged or forced to quit politics, a fate that some officials have met under Kim Jong Un, and she still retains her membership in the party's Central Committee, also a high-level body. But when she released a statement criticising South Korea on Wednesday, state media identified her as a "vice department director" of the party, a lower rank than her previous title of "first vice department director."

Kim Jong Un is urging his 25 million people to rally behind his leadership to overcome what he has called his nation's "worst-ever" difficulties. North Korea has faced coronavirus-related economic shocks, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent US-led sanctions over its pursuit of illicit nuclear weapons. During the congress, Kim vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal and build a stronger, self-reliant economy.