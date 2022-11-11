Search icon
Joe Biden to meet Xi Jinping on November 14 to discuss Taiwan, Russia's war, trade dispute

US President, in the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, will talk about the Taiwan, ongoing Russia's war and trade disputes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

The foreign ministry stated on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 leaders' meeting in the Indonesian city of Bali from November 14 to 17, where he would have his first face-to-face discussions with his American counterpart Joe Biden and other world leaders. This is the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the two largest economies in the world since Biden took office in January 2021 amid weakening US-China relations.

On Wednesday, Biden informed the media that he planned to speak with Xi about a variety of topics, including the escalating conflicts between the United States and China over the self-governing island of Taiwan, trade agreements, Beijing's relations with Russia, and more.

The meeting takes place shortly after Xi was elected to an unprecedented third five-year term as the head of the Chinese Communist Party at the party's national conference. The leaders will meet to "discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between" the two nations and to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community," according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

From November 17 to 19, Xi will also attend the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, according to Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the foreign ministry. After being elected last month to an unprecedented third five-year term as General Secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) at its once every five years Congress, this will be Xi's first visit overseas.

The G20 summit also has Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. It is significant for India since on December 1 it will take over from Indonesia as chair of the influential group. An intergovernmental meeting of the world's leading developed and emerging economies is known as the G20 or Group of 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

