From Vladimir Putin to Boris Johnson: Wishes pour in from world leaders on PM Modi's 70th birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes poured in from world leaders.

Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tweeted: "Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.

"We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," he added.

In his message to Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his geetings to Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday and expressed hope to meet him soon. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon."

The Bhutan prime minister also extended his wishes on PM Modi`s 70th birthday on Thursday."The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency`s 70th birth anniversary. Under your leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation," he tweeted.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 2nd youngest serving state leader, too sent her wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and lauded the Indian Diaspora which she said is "vibrant and growing" in her country.

In the letter, Marin said, "heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well being," she said.

"There is much potential to deepen even further the bilateral relations between India and Finland," she added.

There are 11,775 persons of Indian origin, 5159 NRIs & 6616 PIOs in Finland. Many Indians work in Finnish high-tech and IT companies like Nokia

Both countries last year celebrated 70 years of diplomatic ties, with a letter saying, "our nations are staunch supporters of a rules-based international order.

At 34 years and born in November 1985, Sanna is the 2nd youngest serving state leader. She comes after Sebastian Kurz, the Chancellor of Austria with the age difference between the 2 being 10 months. Kurz was born in August of 1986.