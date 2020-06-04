Former US President Barack Obama extends support to George Floyd protests, urges young people to vote for change in Nov

As protests rage across the United States over the murder of a black man George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in Minneapolis, Former US President Barack Obama expressed his support and felt that change is around the corner.

"I know enough about that history to say: There is something different here," the former US President said.

"You look at those protests, and that was a far more representative cross-section of America out on the streets, peacefully protesting, who felt moved to do something because of the injustices that they have seen. That didn't exist back in the 1960s, that kind of broad collation." he added.

However, Obama pointed out to the protestors that civil disobedience was not enough, and that it was important for them to vote in November to form a new government in the country.

"I've been hearing a little bit of chatter ... voting vs. protest. Politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action. This is not an either or. This is a both and. To bring about real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented," Obama said.

He noted that the "protests represent the kinds of epic changes ... in our country that are as profound as anything I have seen in my lifetime."

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

The official post mortem report of Floyd revealed that the cause of death was due to 'neck compression'. George died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the way of his death was "homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis announced in a statement.

Other crucial health conditions of Floyd were also listed as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use."

The Trump administration has ordered military units to step in and quell the protests. Military helicopters flew low over the nation’s capital and National Guard units moved into many cities, as protestors gathered to express their anger against the systemic racism prevalent in the American policing system.

Trump, while addressing himself as the "law and order" president, said that he was deploying thousands of "heavily armed" soldiers and cops to prevent further protests in Washington.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people," Trump said.

"I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

Trump's announcement comes after protests turned violent with reports of vandalism and looting in several US cities.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C., imposed curfews amid the relentless protests against the death of George.