Everything you should know about Brucellosis outbreak in China, the disease that can leave men infertile

Headlines

John Cena ‘especially excited’ to make wrestling debut in India at WWE superstar spectacle, check details

UpWellness’ Golden Revive Plus Reviews - Safe Ingredients or Disturbing Side Effects? Read Before You Buy!

Saiyami Kher bowls Sachin Tendulkar over with her Ghoomer bowling, cricketer says 'I have never played anybody like her'

After telecom, Mukesh Ambani now gets ready to become top player in internet sector, consumers to benefit from...

G20 meeting in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued, Carcade rehearsal leads to congestion, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Vijay Bhardwaj, Sachin, Dravid's teammate who won man of series award on debut? Bad advice led him to...

John Cena ‘especially excited’ to make wrestling debut in India at WWE superstar spectacle, check details

UpWellness’ Golden Revive Plus Reviews - Safe Ingredients or Disturbing Side Effects? Read Before You Buy!

Lesser known facts about Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak

Chandrayaan-3: Companies behind the moon mission

9 times Vijay Sethupathi inspired us with powerful messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

India in space: Looking back at major space launches by ISRO before Chandrayaan-3

BRICS Summit 2023: BRICS leaders gather in South Africa, buzz over possible Xi Jinping meet

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Saiyami Kher bowls Sachin Tendulkar over with her Ghoomer bowling, cricketer says 'I have never played anybody like her'

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

World's richest family, worth Rs 25,00,000 crore, has this unusual connection with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

HomeWorld

World

Everything you should know about Brucellosis outbreak in China, the disease that can leave men infertile

Several thousand people in northwest China have tested positive for brucellosis, a bacterial disease, the authorities have confirmed recently.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 09:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While the world continues to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic that is said to have originated in China, an outbreak of another disease called Brucellosis has infected over 3000 people in north-east China.

The outbreak of the bacterial disease is said to have been caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year, authorities said last week.

What is Brucellosis?

Brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria from the livestock which can also infect humans.

People can get the disease when they are in contact with infected animals or animal products contaminated with the bacteria. Animals that are most commonly infected include sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, and dogs, among others.

Symtoms of Brucellosis

The disease Brucellosis, also known as Malta fever or Mediterranean fever, can cause symptoms including headaches, muscle pain, fever and fatigue.

While some symptoms can become chronic or never go away, like arthritis or swelling in certain organs, according to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A report in South China Morning Post quoted Zhu Guoqiang, a professor at Yangzhou University’s College of Veterinary Medicine saying that in serious cases, brucellosis could cause lasting damage to the reproductive system. "If not treated properly, men can become infertile," he said.

Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, according to the CDC. Instead, most people are infected by eating contaminated food or breathing in the bacteria -- which seems to be the case in Lanzhou.

Cause of the outbreak

This outbreak began from a leak at the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory, which occurred between late July to late August last year, according to the city's Health Commission.

While producing Brucella vaccines for animal use, the factory used expired disinfectants and sanitizers -- meaning not all bacteria were eradicated in the waste gas.

This contaminated waste gas formed aerosols that contained the bacteria -- and leaked into the air, carried by the wind down to the Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute, where the outbreak first hit.

In the months after the outbreak, provincial and municipal officials launched an investigation into the leak at the factory, according to the Lanzhou Health Commission.

By January, authorities had revoked vaccine production licenses for the plant and withdrew product approval numbers for its two Brucellosis vaccines. A total of seven veterinary drug product approval numbers were also cancelled in the factory.

In February, the factory issued a public apology and said it had "severely punished" eight people who were determined as responsible for the incident.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Premoday Khakha, Delhi senior officer accused of raping friend's daughter?

Former ISRO chief makes big statement ahead of planned Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing on August 23

Apple AirPods Pro available with more than Rs 22,000 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Holiday 2023: Delhi schools, offices, banks to remain closed for G20 Summit, check dates

Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on Rana Daggubati's viral jibe reportedly directed towards Sonam Kapoor

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE