Donald Trump 'worst perpetrator' of fake news: UN Special Rapporteur

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

HomeWorld

World

Donald Trump 'worst perpetrator' of fake news: UN Special Rapporteur

US President Donald Trump is the "worst perpetrator" of false information on the internet, according to the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2018, 11:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Donald Trump is the "worst perpetrator" of false information on the internet, according to the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion.

David Kaye said everybody was struggling on how to deal with disinformation and part of the problem is the governments are the "real offenders" of fake news.

"Governments are putting out false information. I mean, in my own country, the United States, the worst perpetrator of false information is the President of the United States," Kaye told a website on Wednesday.

The problem of fake news emanating from the governments should be covered by journalists, he was quoted as saying by the Politico.

Kaye said social media platforms such as Google, Facebook or Twitter can do more "technical things" and help the broader fight against disinformation.

He said the companies can help with "technical things" where they can more and more treat spam and decrease the number of accounts that are bots.

"The platforms, I think, can do things that are more technical as long as they are not evaluating content. There are things they can do. They can't just zap it and say, This is fake news, it's off the platform," Kaye said.

"They can do things like identify how long is this Twitter account that's tweeting all of this information, how long has it been in effect? Was it created three hours ago? Well then, maybe it should be restricted. You know, how many followers does this one have? Are those followers bots?" he said.

Platforms should focus on reducing spam and bot accounts rather than on policing content, Kaye said, adding that bots are "tricky, because there are good bots and bad bots".

"There are things that everybody needs to be doing. Civil society has a role to play in this, too. If organisations are not doing the work themselves, they should be working with fact-checking organisations and others to try to identify which are the bad actors out there," he said.

Google, Facebook and Twitter are under intense pressure from the European Commission to tackle fake news ahead of the European election in May 2019.

President Trump has frequently derided unfavourable media reports as "fake news" and attacked journalists as "enemies of the people".  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan takes over as Director General of Border Roads

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE