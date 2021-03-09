DNA Explainer: Why experts are seeking pardon for ‘Australia’s worst female serial killer’

Several scientists and experts are urging the Australian government to pardon convicted child killer Kathleen Folbigg, who is regarded as the country's worst female serial killer. The experts maintain that Folbigg deserves pardon as a recent study showed that her victims may have died due to natural causes. It is to be noted that Folbigg's victims were four of her children. She was convicted in 2003 for killing her children as infants between 1990 and 1999.

A group of 90 scientists and medical experts released a petition this week arguing that Folbigg's children may have died due to rare genetic mutations. The experts appealed to New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley to “stop the ongoing miscarriage of justice suffered by Ms Folbigg”. “Not to do so is to continue to deny Ms Folbigg basic human rights,” the petition read.

The argument put forward by these experts is based on genome sequencing of Folbigg and her four dead children. According to scientists, the detailed study of genome sequencing showed that two of Kathleen’s children inherited an unreported genetic mutation from Folbigg and this mutation may be the reason behind their death.

Who is Kathleen Folbigg?

The 53-year-old Folbigg was arrested in 2003 following a trial in which the court held her guilty of smothering her four children — Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Elizabeth.

For her part, Folbigg has repeatedly maintained that she is innocent and asserted that her children died due to natural causes. Folbigg said, “Wouldn’t of handled another one like Sarah. She’s saved her life by being different.” She added, “She’s a fairly good natured baby, thank goodness, it will save her from the fate of her siblings. I think she was warned.”

“With Sarah all I wanted was her to shut up. And one day she did,” another entry read. Folbigg was said to have shown no emotions during her trial, which was said to have coloured public perception of her.

Why are scientists seeking pardon for Folbigg?

The scientists and medical experts who have signed the petition have claimed that Folbigg's children died due to a rare genetic defect. The group incouded experts in the field of medicine and genetic disorders, including Nobel Laureate Peter Doherty, Nobel prize winner Elizabeth Blackburn and former Australian of the Year Fiona Stanley.

What happens if Folbigg gets pardoned?

Folbigg’s convictions will not automatically be overturned even after pardon. ABC News reported that she will need to appeal her conviction in the NSW courts after the pardon.