Dead body of Chinese ambassador to Israel found at Herzliya home

Du Wei, China’s Ambassador to Israel, was found dead in his apartment in Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday (May 17) as per reports.

According to the Israeli police and media, Du was found dead on his bed, however, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

It was back in February this year when the 57-year old was appointed as the ambassador after effectively serving his role as China's envoy to Ukraine.

Mr Du had a son and was married but his family was allegedly not in the country at the time.

He was living in Herzliya, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

"As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene," an Israeli police spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

According to Israel's Channel 12 TV, Du Wei passed away in his sleep of natural causes.

In their official message on the embassy's website just after his appointment as the ambassador, Mr Du had praised the relations between "the second largest economy in the world and Israel the start-up nation".

Wei's death comes just a week after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Israel visit in his attempt to convince the government to limit their Chinese investments.

"Historical experience also shows that pandemic is accompanied by conspiracies and the dark mentality of seeking scapegoats," Wang Yongjun, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Israel, had written.