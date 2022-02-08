Search icon
Covid-19 infection increasing risk of heart disease? New study says THIS

Study shows that people who have never had any heart problems and were considered low risk are also developing heart problems after Covid-19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

People, who have had Covid-19, are at increased risk of developing cardiovascular complications within the first month to a year after infection, report a study. The researchers showed that Covid amplified the risk of heart disease among people who were clearly at risk for a heart condition before becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2. But most remarkably, people who have never had any heart problems and were considered low risk are also developing heart problems after Covid-19.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, showed that heart disease, including heart failure and death, occurred in 4 per cent more people than those who had not been infected with Covid-19, which can roughly be translated as 3 million people in the US who have suffered cardiovascular complications due to Covid. Compared with those in the control groups without any infections, people who contracted Covid-19 were 72 per cent more likely to suffer from coronary artery disease, 63 per cent more likely to have a heart attack, and 52 per cent more likely to experience a stroke.

Overall, those infected with the virus were 55 per cent more likely than those without Covid-19 to suffer a major adverse cardiovascular event, which includes heart attack, stroke, and death. "Covid-19 can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or easily mend after heart damage. These are diseases that will affect people for a lifetime," said Ziyad Al-Aly, Assistant Professor of medicine at Washington University in St.Louis. More than 380 million people globally have been infected with the virus since the pandemic started.  "Consequently, Covid-19 infections have, thus far, contributed to 15 million new cases of heart disease worldwide," said Al-Aly.

"This is quite significant. For anyone who has had an infection, it is essential that heart health be an integral part of post-acute Covid care." The researchers created a controlled dataset that included health information of 153,760 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 sometime from March 1, 2020, through January 15, 2021, and who had survived the first 30 days of the disease.  The findings emphasise the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to prevent heart damage, Al-Aly said. He also advised governments and health systems around the world to get prepared to deal with the likely significant contribution of the Covid-19 pandemic to a rise in the burden of cardiovascular diseases.

