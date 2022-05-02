Brazilian man works at same company for 84 years, sets world record

(Pic: Guinness World Record)

A 100-year-old man from Brazil has earned a Guinness World Record for the longest career at the same company. Walter Orthmann has been working at a textile company for 84 years and 9 days, as verified on 6 January 2022.

On 17 January 1938, Orthmann started work as a shipping assistant when he was 15 years old at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil called Industrias Renaux SA (now known as ReneauxView).

Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14. — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 1, 2022

His passion, discipline and commitment motivated him to keep doing what he loves and, eventually, become an official Guinness World Records title holder for the longest career in the same company.

After getting his first position as a shipping assistant, Walter was soon promoted to a position in sales. Then, he became a successful Sales Manager. Walter believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine.

Walter has always been very enthusiastic when it comes to learning something new. He was born in Brusque, a small town in Santa Catarina, Brazil.

On 19 April 2022, Walter Orthmann turned 100 years old. He celebrated his centenary in the company of his coworkers, friends and family with an unforgettable party.

